Body found in Wayne County home, deputies say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County authorities found a body in a home in the 900 block of MacArthur Pond Road in Mount last Thursday, officials said.

A detective conducting a welfare check asked the home’s occupant about a lady who had been living at the home, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“The occupant then advised the detective that there was a deceased person in the residence,” deputies wrote.

The body investigators found “from all indications, had been deceased for a period of time,” according to deputies.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office. So far, the body has not been positively identified, nor has a cause of death been released.

As deputies were interviewing the home’s occupant, the person suffered a medical emergency.

The case remains open, officials said.

