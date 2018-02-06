Confederate grave marker defaced with “B.L.M.,” “Antifa,” and other messages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers was found vandalized at Mt. Olivet cemetery in South Nashville.

According to a historical marker at the site, the monument was established by women of Nashville and named Confederate Circle, which features a large obelisk.

The 45-foot obelisk marks the graves of some 1,500 Confederate soldiers, whose remains were moved there from Nashville-area battlefields. Seven Confederate generals are buried in or around the circle.

Photos of the scene show black spray paint on several sides of the monument. It spelled out messages included “Antifa,” “B.L.M.,” and “Dismantle White Supremacy.” Several symbols were also painted, including an Antifa logo of arrows in a circle, the circled A anarchy symbol and a swastika in a circle with a line through it.

On Tuesday, News 2 spoke with one man who has family members buried at the privately-owned cemetery.

“I do have several ancestors who are buried there,” said Nashville native Paul White.

White is also with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. It’s a group he said is dedicated to the preservation of Civil War history.

“It’s just sad that people will do something like that,” White said. “I think primarily out of ignorance of what they are doing.”

Metro police told WKRN the vandalism was reported on Jan. 31.

White said the fact that anyone would deface a grave is sad.

“That was still somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s father,” he said. “I think it’s extremely disrespectful to damage anyone’s grave.”

The cemetery’s management didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It isn’t clear when the vandalism will be removed.