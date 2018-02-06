DA accused of wife swap scheme wants Wake County judge off case

Wallace Bradsher (Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former North Carolina district attorney was back inside a courtroom – this time representing himself and fighting to have the judge removed from the case.

Wallace Bradsher faces felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice.

He resigned last year as the district attorney for Caswell and Person counties after accusations he conspired with a colleague to hire one another’s wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work.

Bradsher said he wants Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway to recuse himself from the case, saying Ridgeway would “definitely” be a witness in this case.

He cited Ridgeway’s work in Bradsher’s district and the judge’s close working relationship with another witness, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Ridgeway said the question is if he rises to the level of a “material witness.”

The judge wanted to proceed with hearing evidence Tuesday in the event he remains on the case, but Bradsher said he won’t continue until the judge considers a “disqualification motion.”

Ridgeway gave Bradsher until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file the motion. He said court will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bradsher declined comment to CBS North Carolina after the hearing saying, “Unfortunately the rules prohibit me from doing that.”

