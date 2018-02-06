Durham is rolling out school bus seat belts, but some say they aren’t needed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than 2 percent of school buses in North Carolina have seat belts for students.

Despite nearly 1,000 school bus crashes in 2016, educational leaders have mixed feelings about whether adding seat belts is a reasonable thing to do.

There were two school bus crashes Monday afternoon, one in Wake County and another in Person County.

Leaders in Durham say school bus crashes prompted a change.

“There have been numerous crashes throughout the state and throughout the country and a planned was developed to include seat belts on school buses,” said Joe Harris, Jr., the assistant director of transportation in Durham.

He says nine school buses have seat belts. Right now, the district is working to get four more.

“As we replace school buses each year, it is our intent to try to replace school buses with seat belts on the buses,” he said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, in 2016 there were 939 school bus crashes in the state.

There were 108 crashes in Wake County and 42 in Durham County. That same year, there were 296 injuries statewide. There were 47 in Wake County and 23 in Durham County. The numbers could also include people in the other vehicle.

Statewide, there were four fatalities in 2016.

“We have so few deaths nationwide on school buses, that it’s hard to get a statically significant finding about whether seat belts have prevented a death,” said Drew Elliot, communications director with the state Department of Public Instruction.

He says seat belts are a costly addition to an already safe vehicle.

“A child is 70 times more likely to get to school safe riding on a school bus than in a passenger vehicle,” he said. “So that’s something we want to keep in mind, school buses are already one of the safest vehicles on the road.”

Fewer than 200 of 13,500 buses have seat belts in the state. While Durham is getting more, Harris says, parents should not worry.

“All the buses now that have seat belts are safe and all the buses that don’t have seat belts in Durham are safe,” said Harris.

The state says the cost of a new school bus is about $87,000, and adding seat belts could bump that price up almost another $6,000.

