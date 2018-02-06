Mother arrested after two children found stabbed to death in home

BROCKTON, Mass. (CBS NEWS) — Police say they have arrested a woman for stabbing two of her children to death in their Massachusetts home in what prosecutors are calling “a gruesome, disturbing and heartbreaking crime,” CBS Boston reports.

According to local police, 43-year old Latarsha Sanders acted alone when she stabbed her 5-year-old and 8-year-old multiple times at some point over the weekend. She then asked a neighbor to call 911 at around noon on Monday.

Investigators responding to the call discovered the children’s bodies Monday afternoon on the third floor of an apartment building in Stockton, Mass., 25 miles south of Boston. Prosecutors say she has a third child who is safe.

Sanders was taken away in an ambulance, according to a neighbor.

“She looked like she was kind of limp, sitting there until they put her on a stretcher and then she kind of started screaming and kicking,” he said.

Sanders, is scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of murder Tuesday in Brockton. Officials say that Sanders made statements to investigators that can be construed as admissions. It could not immediately be determined if she has a lawyer to comment on the accusations.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says an investigation into the woman’s motive is ongoing.

