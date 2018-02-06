NC deputy fired hours after robbing bank Tuesday afternoon, officials say

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) — A Davidson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after being accused of robbing a bank in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.

Davidson County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Athey, 51, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The robbery happened at the F&M Bank on the 400 block of W. Main Street in Rockwell. According to officials, a man – believed to be Athey – walked into the bank and pulled out a black handgun. He then told the clerk he needed money.

He then left the bank in a silver Mustang. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Athey was taken into custody near the intersection of Hwy 52 and Crescent Rd within five minutes of the 911 call.

Officials say all the money taken during the robbery was recovered.

Athey was fired from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest.

“I am shocked and appalled as anyone else about Mr. (Jeff) Athey’s behavior,” said Davidson County Sheriff David Grice. “During his employment with our agency he gave no indications that this type of behavior could occur.”

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Athey was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office or the Rockwell Police Department.



