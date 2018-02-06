NC DOT seeks $2.2 billion extension of Triangle Expressway

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina DOT is looking spend more than $2 billion extending the Triangle Expressway, but an environmental law agency says the project is not a good investment.

The goal is to extend the Triangle Expressway from N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-495) in Knightdale.

The project will cost about $2.2 billion. NC DOT spokesman Steve Abbott says the extension of N.C. 540 will help alleviate traffic in the Triangle, especially on I-40.

The project is in the development stage now, but not everyone in the area wants to see the Triangle Expressway expansion happen.

“There is certainly widespread concern about this project,” said Kym Hunter.

Hunter is an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

She says lengthening the toll road will not benefit everyone in the community.

“If you can’t afford to spend 5, 6, 7 dollars a day, to shorten your commute, you’re going to be left with the exact, or maybe even worse congestion,” said Hunter.

Hunter says there are also environmental concerns.

“This is going to pave over 60,000 feet of streams,” she said.

Hunter says her team is trying to spread the word to the community about this project, and possibly stop it, or get NC DOT officials to modify their plans.

The N.C. DOT is looking to work directly with the community on this project.

They have several public meetings scheduled this month to discuss the project:

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

6-8 p.m.

Holly Springs High School Cafeteria

5329 Cass Holt Road

Holly Springs 27540

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

6-8 p.m.

Barwell Road Community Center Gymnasium

5857 Barwell Park Drive

Raleigh 27610

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

Public meeting: 4-6:30 p.m.

Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

Wake Tech Community College – Southern Wake Campus

Student Services Building L.

Rooms 212, 213, 214

9101 Fayetteville Road

Raleigh 27603