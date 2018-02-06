NC police officer fired after sending women pictures of his genitals, officials say

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Winterville police officer has been fired after he was arrested Tuesday on obscenity charges.

Ex-officer Deon Treyquan Bryant, 23, was charged with three counts of felonious dissemination of obscenities.

WITN-TV reported Bryant was arrested around noon Tuesday.

State law enforcement officials have accused Bryant of using an anonymous texting app to send pictures of his genitals to women and to solicit for sex.

The SBI said Bryant used his police position to get personal information on women, then sent the pictures and the solicitation.

Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite said he received a report from a citizen about Bryant that prompted an internal investigation.

While conducting an internal investigation, Winterville police said they found information that led them to request the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation regarding Bryant.

The criminal investigation led to Bryant’s arrest.

— WNCT-TV contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: