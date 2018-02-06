NC truck driver dies in I-85 crash that spills load of Taco Bell hot sauce

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died after crashing into a highway pole while driving on I-40/85 in Graham on Tuesday afternoon.
The Highway Patrol said the driver was going east on I-40/85 before 2 p.m. and drifted into the right lanes before hitting an overhead highway pole.
MORE NEWS: Community holds candlelight vigil for Taco Bell destroyed by fire
Investigators said the lanes near exit 145/Maple Street have been reduced to two after a diesel fuel spill and the area will be shut down until late Tuesday night to remove the tractor-trailer.
The NC DOT will also have to examine the overhead sign to make sure it’s not a safety hazard.
The driver of the company was hauling sauce packets for Taco Bell.
No other information has been released about the driver at this time.
© 2018 WFMY-TV
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- KNIGHTDALE MAN IMPREGNATES BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER, PLANS TO MARRY HER, WARRANTS SAY
- VIRGINIA MOM SPEAKS OUT AFTER 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DROWNS AT HOTEL POOL PARTY
- VIDEO: TODDLER FOUND FROZEN TO DEATH ON FRONT PORCH
- VIDEO: SCARY COYOTE GROWLS AT NC PAIR, ATTACKS THEIR CAR
- RALEIGH EARMARKS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FOR PUBLIC ART