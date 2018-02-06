Officer spots gunman fleeing Chapel Hill gas station robbery, 2 arrested, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An officer who was in the right place at the right time helped nab a pair Tuesday after a Chapel Hill gas station was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Family Fare BP gas station, 1201 Raleigh Road, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

One masked man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, police said. After getting the money, the gunman then fled the store on foot.

Meanwhile, an officer who just happened to be in the area saw a person who fit the gunman’s description walk out of some woods and get into a truck near the gas station, police said.

“Once in the truck the individual began to take off clothing then ducked down in the seat,” the news release said.

Police were able to pull over the truck and arrest the two men without incident, officials said.

Two weapons, the stolen cash, and the suspect’s clothing was recovered in the truck, police said.

Joshua Allen Chavis, 28, of Raleigh and Sean Thomas Klinek, 27, of Apex were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Each is being held in the Orange County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

