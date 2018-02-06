OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes, 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Weal scored with 3.1 seconds left in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Wayne Simmonds also scored to help the Flyers snap a four-game losing streak and earn two important points in the crowded Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference races.

Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row to fall to 2-3 on an eight-game homestand.

Brian Elliott, making his first start since missing four games with a lower-body injury, stopped 27 shots for the Flyers, who had gone 0-3-1 in a four-game stretch that followed a run of eight wins in nine games.

Cam Ward made 28 saves for Carolina, which had a great chance to win it in the final minute of OT when Jordan Staal couldn’t score into an open net and Claude Giroux laid out to block Jeff Skinner’s follow-up attempt.

Weal then ended it by snapping a shot from the circle past Ward.

Carolina’s defeat came two days after a 3-1 loss to San Jose that was punctuated by coach Bill Peters calling out his players for their “disappointing effort” and promising lineup changes. The only changes to the active roster: Forward Phil Di Giuseppe and defenseman Klas Dahlbeck were in, and forward Marcus Kruger and defenseman Haydn Fleury were scratched.

Lindholm put Carolina up 1-0 when he scored with 4:55 left in the first, with Nolan Patrick serving a double-minor for high-sticking. Lindholm parked in front of Elliott, took a feed from Teuvo Teravainen and stuffed in his rebound. Simmonds tied it with 3:17 remaining in the second when he muscled in a rebound from point-blank range.

NOTES: This was the first meeting of the season between the division rivals, who will play three times in the final five weeks. … Lindholm’s goal was his first in eight games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play host to Montreal on Thursday night.

Hurricanes: Continue their eight-game homestand Friday night against Vancouver.

