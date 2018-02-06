Supreme Court rejects some redrawn NC districts

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. Federal judges ruled Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered because of excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone. (Corey Lowenstein/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected some but not all of the North Carolina legislative districts that federal judges redrew for this year’s elections.

The justices partially granted Tuesday the request of Republican lawmakers who argue the House and Senate maps they voted for last summer were legal and didn’t need to be altered.

A three-judge panel determined those GOP-approved boundaries contained racial bias left over from maps originally approved in 2011 and violated the state constitution. So the judges hired a special master who changed about two dozen districts in all. The judges approved them last month.

The Supreme Court says the district changes made in and around Charlotte and Raleigh because of state constitutional concerns are blocked, but changes made elsewhere related to racial bias must be used.

