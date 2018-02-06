Trial underway for Myrtle Beach mom accused of putting hours-old baby in dumpster

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The trial for a Myrtle Beach woman accused of putting her newborn baby in a dumpster entered the second day on Tuesday.

Shelby Taylor is on trial for attempted murder. Horry County police say she left her infant in a dumpster near the Island Green community in the 500 block of Fairway Village Drive in April 2015.

Taylor’s defense team claims the new mother suffered from a severe form of post-partum depression.

Taylor, who was 23 at the time of the incident with the infant, turned herself into police April 10, 2015, the day after seeing her photo on the evening news after someone found the baby girl in a bag of trash.

When she turned herself into police, Taylor was found to have complications from giving birth and was taken to the hospital where she stayed for two days. Once she was released from the hospital, Taylor was booked into jail on an attempted murder charge.

Police say the newborn infant had been thrown into a dumpster and only located after a man heard noises coming from a nearby dumpster when he took out his trash. According to the police report, the man thought the noises were from an animal but upon further investigation, discovered the baby girl.

The baby girl, who still had an umbilical cord attached to her body, was estimated to be just a few hours old, police said at the time of the discovery.

According to the police report, the baby was covered in blood and afterbirth. Police took the baby to Waccamaw Medical Center where she was given immediate medical attention.

Police said the baby weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. The Department of Social Services was called in to find a proper home for the baby girl after she was treated at the hospital.

During her bond hearing in April 2015, Taylor was granted a $10,000 bond with the restriction that she not contact any child without permission, including another child in her care who was 15-months-old at the time.

In addition to the child restriction, the solicitor’s office requested Taylor be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring, but the judge did not make that mandate.

Jury members were selected and the trial began Monday afternoon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: