UNC’s Berry on NC State: not a rivalry

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) dribbles against North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina guard Joel Berry II considers Duke a rivalry game. Apparently not so with nearby neighbor North Carolina State.

The 21st-ranked Tar Heels host No. 9 Duke on Thursday night to start a three-games-in-five-days stretch. That includes Saturday’s roughly half-hour trip to face the Wolfpack. But when asked about that stretch having two rivalry games, Berry offered an answer sure to irk the red-clad fans in Raleigh.

“Well, I only see one rivalry game with Duke,” Berry said bluntly. “But I don’t count N.C. State as being a rivalry.”

The timing of the quote certainly was interesting. The Tar Heels have dominated the series that dates to 1913 since Roy Williams took over in Chapel Hill for the 2003-04 season, winning 27 of 31 meetings. But the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels 95-91 in overtime in Chapel Hill just 10 days earlier.

