UNC’s Berry on NC State: not a rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina guard Joel Berry II considers Duke a rivalry game. Apparently not so with nearby neighbor North Carolina State.

The 21st-ranked Tar Heels host No. 9 Duke on Thursday night to start a three-games-in-five-days stretch. That includes Saturday’s roughly half-hour trip to face the Wolfpack. But when asked about that stretch having two rivalry games, Berry offered an answer sure to irk the red-clad fans in Raleigh.

“Well, I only see one rivalry game with Duke,” Berry said bluntly. “But I don’t count N.C. State as being a rivalry.”

The timing of the quote certainly was interesting. The Tar Heels have dominated the series that dates to 1913 since Roy Williams took over in Chapel Hill for the 2003-04 season, winning 27 of 31 meetings. But the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels 95-91 in overtime in Chapel Hill just 10 days earlier.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: