UNC’s Roy Williams has little to say about Jalek Felton’s suspension

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said he doesn’t know much about freshman guard Jalek Felton’s suspension from the University.

During William’s weekly press conference, the Tar Heel coach said, “You know everything I know” in response to a question from CBS North Carolina’s Richard Essex.

RELATED: UNC freshman guard Felton suspended

On Jan. 30, Felton was suspended from the University and not eligible to participate in any University activities. No other details on Felton’s suspension have been made public.

Williams said he was informed Jan. 30 of the suspension during a practice.

“He had a conversation over the phone with someone and that’s when we were informed,” Williams said.

Williams said he did not know if the Athletic Department was involved in an investigation.

“I’m serious. I’m not trying to hide anything,” Williams said.

Following another question by Essex, Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Kirschner referred back to the University’s release about the suspension where they said federal laws prevent further comment on the situation.

“I was going to say about what he (Kirschner) said but it’s easy because I don’t know what to say,” Williams said. “Plead guilty by dumbness.”

Durham-based attorney Kerry Sutton confirmed to CBS North Carolina that she is representing Felton.

Sutton said Felton is “not being punished” but the suspension is something she termed an “interim suspension.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: