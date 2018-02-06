Warmer today, wet tomorrow in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Highs on Monday were mainly in the 40s across central North Carolina, but warmer weather with highs near 60 return today. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, but also the wettest before a cold front moves through Wednesday night. This comes after a good portion of the area received more than an inch of rain Sunday.

Behind that front, drier and cooler air will be around for the end of the work week. Another system will bring a chance of showers next weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday will bring increasing clouds, but warmer temperatures. The high will be 58.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and even a few storms. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 35.

Friday will bring increasing clouds, and a chance of showers after sunset. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 29. The evening rain chance will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a few early showers. The high will be 53; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

