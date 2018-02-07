$10,000 emerald vanishes from NC museum

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Museum officials in Asheville say a large emerald has gone missing from their collection.

The Asheville Museum of Science says an emerald specimen from their gem and mineral collection with “immeasurable historical significance” has gone missing.

The museum says they have filed a report with the Asheville Police Department and that there was no break-in.

They say nothing else was taken from their collection.

“One of the challenges for any museum is the tension between securing works of value while also making sure they’re available for the public to enjoy. This incident underscores that, and we are working on further measures to increase security in order to ensure our collection remains intact for the benefit of visitors and preservation of the collection for years to come,” said the museum in a statement.

WLOS is reporting the emerald is valued in a police report at $10,000.

