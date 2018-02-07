2 correctional officers at Raleigh women’s prison assaulted, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two officers at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh were assaulted this morning, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials.

While making rounds around 8:20 a.m. today, two officers were assaulted by a person who was housed as a “safekeeper” at the prison. Officials said that “staff contained the situation quickly.”

Both of the officers who were assaulted were taken for outside medical care where they were treated and released, officials said.

According to NCDPS, a “safekeeper” is an offender who is being temporarily kept at a state prison pre-trial. The offenders are kept there when county jails request the state to take in the offender. There are a number of reasons why a jail may ask the state to keep an offender, including “treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.”

Authorities are investigating the assault. No further information is available at this time.

