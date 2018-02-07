$25k reward offered in Henderson John Deere dealer’s slaying

By Published:
Tommy Ellington and the Quality Equipment dealership in Henderson (State Bureau of Investigation and CBS North Carolina)


HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — State and county officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information on the slaying of a farmer and John Deere dealership official in Vance County.

The reward is being offered by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of James Thomas “Tommy” Ellington, 61.

Ellington, a board member with Quality Equipment, was found dead outside his Henderson home early on the morning of Oct. 2, according to authorities. He had been shot, and his wife discovered the body, Vance County Sheriff Peter White said.

Deputies believe she was inside the home as the killing happened just outside. Authorities said the death might have happened during a robbery.

Quality equipment owns more than a dozen dealerships across the state.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the killing to call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2206, or Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (919) 492-1925. Callers may remain anonymous.

