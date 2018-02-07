3 in custody after shooting of 14-year-old in Harnett County

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects are in custody after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday on Kathleen Terrace.

Just before 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to shots being fired into a home on Kathleen Terrace.

Responding deputies were flagged down by a passing vehicle on Blanchard Road. That vehicle was taking an injured 14-year-old from the incident on Kathleen Terrace.

Those on the scene of the shooting were able to give investigators information that led a description of suspects.

Those three suspects were later taken into custody by Lee County depuities on unrelated charged, the sheriff’s office said.

Harnett County detectives are working to connect those suspects to the shooting incident on Kathleen Terrace.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

