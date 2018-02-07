Community mourns NC high school student killed in shooting

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — The South Lenoir High School community is in mourning after a 16-year-old student was shot and killed.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Bryce Hardison Road in Deep Run Monday night where they found Jessica Ramsey shot in the head.

She was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she died from her injury Wednesday morning.

The case is still under investigation, the circumstances behind her shooting have not been released and the South Lenoir High community is grieving.

“Kiss your kids every night,” said Jane Braxton, a friend. “You never know what’s going to happen. She is going to be missed, and I don’t think there is anything you can say to your children to make them feel better about the situation or to help them hurt less.

The South Lenoir High School principal and the Lenoir County superintendent released a statement offering their condolences, noting the impact Ramsey had on the school’s students and staff.

The school brought in staff to help those in mourning.

“Today we have four counselors at South Lenoir,” said Patrick Holmes, Lenoir County Schools public information officer. “We have two that are on staff there. We have a social worker who is assigned to that school and a counselor from the middle school that has come over to assist.”

“She will be terribly missed by anyone she came into contact with,” said Lee Avery, her volleyball coach.

In honor of Jessica, her travel volleyball team, Lenoir Fusion Volleyball, will place her number on their jerseys.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office said her autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: