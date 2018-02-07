Contractor helps NCDOT clear clogged drains to keep lanes open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For so many of us, Interstate-440 is a part of our daily commute.

Gena Poulos knows about that commute and how busy the road can get.

“You worry about hydroplaning and cars backing up,” she said.

Bonnie Downs also drives the beltline every day.

She just learned the road flooded on Jan. 29, not far from Wake Forest Road.

Several lanes had to close.

“That’s a surprise to me cause, like I said, I was out of town and I didn’t know about it,” said Downs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a clogged drainage pipe was to blame.

“We’ve had a huge influx of snow and weather this year, so I believe it’s something we need to look into,” said Poulos.

CBS North Carolina took those concerns to NCDOT and asked how often it happens.

“That’s the first one I’ve heard of in years and years,” said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesman. “Usually, the pipes are big enough that leaves and debris just flows on through, or if it gets some clogged material in there, it’s not clogged so it backs up the drain.”

Abbott said NCDOT hired a contractor to clear the backup.

CBS North Carolina asked why NCDOT needs to hire a contractor.

“Because we don’t have the equipment,” Abbott responded. “It’s a specialty piece of equipment. It’s a big vacuum and so forth. Otherwise, what would we use it for? It’s a waste of taxpayer money to have one that you might not use for a year or two or three years.”

Abbott said when heavy rains are expected, NCDOT will check at ground level to make sure the drainage is clear.

NCDOT also has a way that you can report online drainage issues on the roads.

