Deputy pepper sprayed Cumberland County student, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy pepper-sprayed a 16-year-old at Seventy-First High School, authorities said Wednesday.

The school resource officer used the pepper spray when a 16-year-old boy intervened in the deputy’s attempt to prevent an altercation between two female students from turning into a fight in the bus parking lot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

“He felt it was a good idea to interject himself into what the officer was doing, trying to break up a fight,” said Lt. Sean Swain.

The deputy remains on the job, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Swain declined to comment on the specifics of the case. He did say that the 16-year-old had been resisting, and that it is department policy to use “intermittent” weapons, such as pepper spray, when people resist officers as they try to do their jobs.

Video of the incident shows the deputy grappling with the boy with one hand while spraying him the face with pepper spray with the other.

No other students were involved. Another deputy at the scene didn’t intervene because of concerns that the crowd might try to intervene or another fight might break out somewhere else, Swain said.

The 16-year-old is facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and a charge of resisting a public officer.

Authorities declined to name the deputy, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for several years.

Deputies said there were no injuries.