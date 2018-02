Dump truck rollover in Halifax County kills 1, trooper say

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died when a dump truck overturned on U.S. Highway 301 near Enfield on Wednesday afternoon, troopers say.

The driver was trapped and died at the scene after rescuers reached him, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: