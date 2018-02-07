Durham apartment employee accused of kidnapping, raping resident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he kidnapped and raped a resident of the apartment complex where he was employed.

Andre Lynch worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments as a service manager.

A manager at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments told CBS North Carolina on Wednesday that Lynch was no longer employed there but he passed background checks.

Lynch denied CBS North Carolina’s request for an interview.

