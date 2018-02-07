Durham apartment employee accused of kidnapping, raping resident

By Published: Updated:
Andre Lynch
Andre Lynch (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he kidnapped and raped a resident of the apartment complex where he was employed.

Andre Lynch worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments as a service manager.

A manager at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments told CBS North Carolina on Wednesday that Lynch was no longer employed there but he passed background checks.

Lynch denied CBS North Carolina’s request for an interview.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s