Durham apartment manager accused of kidnapping, raping resident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he kidnapped and raped a resident of the apartment complex he managed.

Andre Lynch worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments.

A manager at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments told CBS North Carolina on Wednesday that Lynch was no longer employed there but he passed background checks.

Lynch’s fiancée did not want to talk on camera but said she and her 8-year-old son now have to move back to Georgia for financial reasons.

Lynch denied CBS North Carolina’s request for an interview.

