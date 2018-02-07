Durham apartment manager accused of kidnapping, raping resident

By Published:
Andre Lynch
Andre Lynch (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he kidnapped and raped a resident of the apartment complex he managed.

Andre Lynch worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments.

A manager at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments told CBS North Carolina on Wednesday that Lynch was no longer employed there but he passed background checks.

Lynch’s fiancée did not want to talk on camera but said she and her 8-year-old son now have to move back to Georgia for financial reasons.

Lynch denied CBS North Carolina’s request for an interview.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s