Elderly NC couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police said an elderly married couple in Greenville has been shot and killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police said 82-year-old Lloyd Ray Hardee shot and killed his wife, 78-year-old Sybil Worthington Hardee, before shooting and killing himself.

There was not a third party, police said. Greenville police said pending findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the case will be considered closed.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Warren Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a domestic incident with shots fired.

Officers tried to make contact with the occupants inside the home but were unsuccessful.

The Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team arrived and entered where they found the Hardees dead inside.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased and everyone who knew them,” said Greenville police Chief Mark Holtzman.

