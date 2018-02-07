Florida man does cartwheel during field sobriety test

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida miserably failed a field sobriety test after a McDonald’s employee found the man slumped over the wheel at the drive through, WBBH reports.

Christopher Bidzinski, 30, told police he had been drinking chardonnay when officers responded to the call.

“Can I eat more french fries?” Bidzinski asked officers when he was asked to him to take a sobriety test.

From there, it went downhill.

“I’ll bet you I can do a backflip right now,” he said.

He attempted a cartwheel but couldn’t stick the landing.

WBBH said he refused a breathalyzer after failing the sobriety test.

“Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail,” Bidzinski said.

Officers found a a chilled, unopened bottle of wine in his truck before arresting him for DUI.

WBBH reported that this is Bidzinski’s third DUI arrest in the last three years.

He received a $20,000 bond.

