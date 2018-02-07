Johnston County school bus involved in collision

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A bus carrying students from West Johnston High School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon near the school.

A total of seven students were on board Bus 29 at the time of the collision – none were hurt, Johnston County Schools confirmed.

The bus has just picked up students before it collided with a vehicle on Raleigh Road in Benson.

The district could not confirm the condition of the bus driver or the person in the other vehicle.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

