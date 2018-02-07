Johnston County school bus involved in collision

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A bus carrying students from West Johnston High School was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon near the school.

A total of seven students were on board Bus 29 at the time of the collision – none were hurt, Johnston County Schools confirmed.

The bus has just picked up students before it collided with a vehicle on Raleigh Road in Benson.

The district could not confirm the condition of the bus driver or the person in the other vehicle.

