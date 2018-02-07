Judge refuses to recuse himself from NC DA wife-swap case



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former district attorney accused of conspiring with a colleague to funnel money to one another through their wives’ salaries on Wednesday lost his bid to get the judge hearing the case to recuse himself.

Wallace Bradsher, the former district attorney for Caswell and Person Counties until last May, wanted judge Paul Ridgeway to remove himself from the trial, arguing that Ridgeway could be called a defense witness, presenting a conflict. Ridgeway refused.

Bradsher is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice.

“Please disqualify yourself or refer this to a judge where I can present evidence so there can be findings of fact made,” said Bradsher, who’s representing himself.

Bradsher argued that Ridgeway worked in Bradsher’s district for six months and already has a close working relationship with the Wake County District Attorney, whose office is trying the case.

He also pointed to the fact that Ridgeway met and worked with Bradsher’s wife in her position with another district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors called the motion a delaying tactic.

“He doesn’t want to be tried. He doesn’t want this case to go forward,” argued Wake County Assistant District Atorney Tom Ford. “It’s like the old days when a case never tried is a case never lost.”

The prosecution also argued that Ridgeway’s interactions with Bradsher’s wife weren’t relevant, because he’s charged with hiring the other district attorney’s wife, not for his wife’s hiring.

In refusing Bradsher’s request, Ridgeway said that he hasn’t been served with a notice that he might be called as a witness. He also noted that he doesn’t feel his six month’s in Bradsher’s district rise to the level of requiring a recusal.

Likewise, he said his working relationship with the Wake County District Attorney isn’t significant enough to require him to leave the case.

