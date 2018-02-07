Man and woman found dead, covered in debris in Robeson County field

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey says deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding two people found deceased in an open field. The bodies of a man and woman were covered with debris in a field on Collins Mill Road off of Highway 35.

The deceased have been identified as Steven Matthew McCray, 31, and Ashley Nicole Smith, 33.

Sealey says investigators are treating both deaths as a homicide but autopsies will have to be performed before a cause of death is determined.

