Man sold bogus tickets to Duke-UNC game, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a Chicago man who tried to sell them phony tickets to Thursday’s Duke-UNC basketball game, officials said.

Investigators from the Chapel Hill and Carrboro police departments contacted Brandon Michael Goodall after spotting a suspicious post on Craigslist. They arranged to meet to buy tickets, but the tickets he handed over at the meeting were fake, officials said.

Goodall, 25, has been charged with felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor criminal use of counterfeit trademark, police said.

His bond was set at $8,500 secured.

Police urge people buying tickets to use only trusted sources, noting that counterfeit tickets are frequently reported for high-profile games, like Thursday’s Tobacco Road rivalry.

Police suspect more people were conned by Goodall, so they have released his image. They ask that anyone else who bought tickets from him call police in the jurisdiction where the purchase took place.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chapel Hill police at (919) 968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

Duke will face off against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Wednesday night, a popular online ticket hub listed tickets for the game for prices ranging from $170 per seat to more than $1,000 per seat.

