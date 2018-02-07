Missing and stolen police items – what it costs you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison has more than 1,000 deputies, correction officers and support staff under his command.

By the numbers, the Wake County Sheriff Office is one of the largest in the state, and by the numbers they do a pretty decent job of keeping track of equipment.

Records obtained by CBS North Carolina show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office have lost or had stolen five firearms – two handguns and three shotguns.

One of those shotguns has been recovered.

Also, six badges and four ID sets have been stolen.

Harrison said they report the lost and stolen guns are reported to the FBI.

“It is also entered in NCIC (National Crime Information Center) so if someone happens to have that gun we know it’s our gun,” he said.

The missing items from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has cost taxpayers more than $34,000 to replace.

Mitch Kokai of the John Locke Foundation says taxpayers deserve accountability.

“Yeah, that raises a big red flag especially when you are talking about weapons, because it is one thing for a stapler to go missing from someone’s office it is another thing for a service weapon for a police officer to missing and not even have a record of it,” says Kokai.

CBS North Carolina has contacted several police departments in the area.

The Durham Police Department sent a list of 115 items that have been stolen and or lost since since July 14, 2014.

Most of the items are small.

Officers have lost or had stolen 16 flashlights, 25 pairs of gloves, and 10 sets of handcuffs.

According to records maintained by the CBS North Carolina newsroom, in November 2016, a Durham officer’s home was broken into and the suspect took eight police shirts and four pairs of pants.

In 2015, a Durham Police officer’s car and home were broken into, this time the thieves took three handguns and two shotguns. Those items were not included on this list of items the Department claims were lost or stolen.

Kokai says accountability of taxpayer dollars is needed.

“If your officer gets weapon, gets ammunition, gets a uniform – you want to ensure these are used in the best way possible and of course things are going to get lost. Things are going to get broken. Things will need to be replaced but you want to have that happen just because of the normal standard course of business not because someone was lazy and forgot or God forbid lost a weapon out on a call or something of that sort,” Kokai said.

“Because if you don’t keep track of that, that is the type of thing that can happen you want to have some safe guards in place, some policies that have teeth to them and made sure your public is confident that you are keeping track of this stuff.”

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office show four pistols were reported stolen, two in 2011. It is unknown when the other two guns were stolen however the sheriff’s office telling CBS North Carolina they have data issues with older records.

Employees of the Raleigh Police Department have lost 133 item and had just over 100 items stolen.

Department records show 100 rounds of ammunition missing and stolen as well as two Tasers, five shotguns and five handguns – four of the guns have been recovered.

What we can’t tell you is their policy for tracking lost items or if anyone was reprimanded or the replacement cost.