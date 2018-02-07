Mom shot and killed after crash, police say



SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman who was shot and killed in San Jose on Saturday night has been identified as a mother of two.

Police say 34-year-old Elizabeth Garcia was shot just before midnight on Cadillac Drive near Winchester Boulevard.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital but died there.

San Jose police say the young mother was being chased by an unknown motorist while she was driving in a car with a male passenger in West San Jose.

After being shot at, she crashed into several parked cars and a tree, police said, the suspect walked up to the wreckage and fired multiple shots into the car, according to authorities.

The suspect is still on the loose and has not been identified.

Police say the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Garcia.

