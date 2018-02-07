More rain on the way to central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The calendar may say February, but it sure won’t feel like it today as temperatures climb into the 60s, even close to 70 in some spots. The warm weather will also come with a good chance of rain for everyone in the afternoon. This comes after a good portion of the area received more than an inch of rain Sunday…so this round of rain Wednesday could knock out the drought in our state. The cold front responsible for the rain will bring colder temps back to end the work week.

Another system will bring a chance of showers this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and even a few storms, mainly in the afternoon. The high will be 65. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 35.

Friday will bring increasing clouds, and a chance of showers after sunset. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 29.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a few early showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9