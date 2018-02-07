NC man throws bag containing cell phones, ‘sexual dysfunction’ pills over prison fence, officials say

Abel Geberwhit Zeratsion (Halifax County)

TILLERY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Winston-Salem man faces charges after officials said he threw a bag containing drugs and cell phones over a fence at prison in Halifax County.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone alerted Harnett County authorities to someone throwing an object over the fence and into the prison yard at Caledonia Minimum Correctional Institute.

Two corrections officers were able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted and pulled over on Highway 561 near Highway 301 in Halifax.

Abel Geberwhit Zeratsion was identified as the driver of that vehicle.

Zeratsion was then transported to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and charged with driving while license revoked, possession of a controlled substance at prison/jail premises, attempt to furnish tobacco products or mobile phones to inmate, and two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance.

Officials said Zeratsion threw a bag over the fence that contained:

  • A pound of smoking tobacco
  • 10 cell phones with chargers
  • Seven packages of synthetic marijuana
  • 23 suboxone strips
  • 22 Acetaminophen Codeine dosage units
  • 13 dosage units for sexual dysfunction

Zeratsion is scheduled to appear in court Feb 21.

