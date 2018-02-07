Raleigh man indicted for pretending to be Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for pretending to be a United States Army Lieutenant General and transporting someone in a helicopter, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, Christian Gerald Desgroux, 57, pretended to be a lieutenant general in the Army while transporting a person to a classified briefing. Desgroux also pretended that he had the authority to land the helicopter at SAS headquarters in Cary.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

All of his actions were in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 912, the DOJ said.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Desgroux faces maximum penalties of three years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any prison term he may serve.

The release does not say when Desgroux’s trial is scheduled to begin.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s