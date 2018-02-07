Raleigh residents frustrated by sudden spike water bill rates



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbors concerned about their water bills suddenly doubling left Raleigh’s City Council meeting Tuesday night frustrated.

“It’s just not a good feeling. It wasn’t handled in a fair manner. It wasn’t handled in a reasonable manner,” said Chris Humphries.

He’s among the neighbors in the Jones Dairy Farm and Willow Deer neighborhoods just outside Raleigh who recently found out their water bills will double because of a mistake made more than a decade ago.

Public utilities director Robert Massengill said an audit completed this fall discovered 635 accounts had been incorrectly billed. Massengill said data regarding the accounts was entered incorrectly.

“While we sympathize with the financial impacts on these customers, we do have a legal responsibility to correct it,” said Massengill.

In the case of Humphries and his neighbors, that issue goes back 13 years.

Because they live outside the city limits, they were supposed to be charged double what customers pay who live inside the city limits.

Now that the city has discovered the error, the bills are going up.

“We have a large family, so we’re already well over $100 (per month). So, we’re gonna be looking at well over $200,” said Jim Burk. “A lot of families that are just working hard to get by. This kind of increase is really unconscionable to put on them with such short notice.”

Several neighbors attended Tuesday’s city council meeting, criticizing how this process was handled and urging council members to agree to charge customers the same rates.

Some neighbors said their bills increased before they even got the notice that they were going up.

“We have made some mistakes,” said council member Kay Crowder.

When neighbors protested the different rates between people living inside and outside the city, Mayor Nancy McFarlane pointed out city taxpayers contributed to the system for many years before it became self-sustaining. Neighbors told city council members now that it is, customers should pay the same rates.

Massengill said customers should begin seeing the correct rates in their bills that they will receive at the end of this month or beginning of next month.

Customers who the city undercharged will not have to pay the difference back to the city.

