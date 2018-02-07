SBI: NC police officer fired, arrested for sending obscene messages to women

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville police officer has been fired after he sent obscene images to women, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Former officer Deon Bryant, 23, of Kinston was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of felonious dissemination of obscenities.

The Winterville Police Department asked the SBI to investigate after the department received a citizen complaint regarding Bryant.

The SBI said Bryant used his position as a police officer to obtain the personal information of women.

He then used an anonymous texting app to send them text messages involving sexual solicitation and obscene images.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Special Agent Chad Barefoot 984-204-2757 or cbarefoot@ncsbi.gov.

