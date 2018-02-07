3 shot at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police found three men shot at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, officials said.

Police and several EMS were called to the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane off of Lynn Road.

They were dispatched around 7:30 p.m.

CBS North Carolina’s crew on the scene say there are officers with rifles and K-9s at the scene.

The crew spoke with a witness who said she heard gunshots and someone screaming.

The men were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

