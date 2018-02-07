Timelapse video shows deadly 70 car pile-up in Iowa

AMES, IOWA (KRON) — The Iowa Department of Transportation released video of Monday’s deadly car crash near Ames, Iowa.
One person died and several others were severely injured in the pile-up involving about 70 cars, according to the Iowa DOT.
KRON4’s Nexstar affiliate WOI-DT has learned that the deceased victim is Dana Easter, of Missouri.
The video captures a chain reaction of crashes on northbound Interstate 35.
Cars collided with one another after a bus rear-ended a semi.
First responders from several nearby agencies responded to the crash and got drivers to safety.
