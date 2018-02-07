Youngsville Elementary student shoots another student in leg with BB gun

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Youngsville Elementary School was shot in the leg with a BB gun during an incident on a school bus Wednesday morning, Franklin County Schools confirmed.

The bus driver and witnesses reported the gun was fired unintentionally but the shot did hit another student in the leg.

A school nurse checked out the student who was shot but did not find the BB had broken the skin or caused any redness.

“We are very thankful the student is okay,” the school system said in a release.

Youngsville Elementary School will address the issue with the student who brought the gun on the bus.

Local law enforcement is involved, the school system said.

“Franklin County Schools takes safety and discipline very seriously. In the coming weeks, the staff at Youngsville Elementary will have an open discussion with students about school safety: whether on the bus or within their building,” Franklin County School said in a release.

