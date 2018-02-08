34 new flu deaths reported in North Carolina, 140 for the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said 34 new flu deaths were reported this week with the total number of deaths coming to 140 for the season.

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is so widespread this season that it has reached epidemic levels.

The flu is currently widespread in 49 states, CBS News reports, and doctors across the country continue to see more cases, more hospitalizations, and more deaths from influenza infections.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

