4 arrested on double-murder charges in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people – each of them on two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping, among other charges.

The arrests followed the execution of three search warrants in the Eaglewood mobile home park at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Eaglewood is on North Carolina Highway 41 east of Lumberton.

The sheriff’s office did not say what case the arrests were part of. The victims of the murder, kidnapping and conspiracy were not named. It is unclear if the arrest are related to two bodies found southwest of Fairmont on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following people, all from Lumberton, were arrested. Each person’s charges are also listed:

Patrick Leon Gatlin, 31, of 21 Eaglewood Loop Lot 12:

2 counts first-degree murder

2 counts first-degree kidnapping

2 counts felony conspiracy

1 count possession of firearm by felon

Anitriel Livia Ray, 37, of 7611 N.C. Highway 41 North Lot 5:

2 counts first-degree murder

2 counts first-degree kidnapping

2 counts felony conspiracy

Juwon Montael Lewis, 24, of 48 Alicia Drive, Lot 24 Eaglewood Mobile Home Park:

2 counts first-degree murder

2 counts first-degree kidnapping

2 counts felony conspiracy

Tiffany Leann Smith, 22, of 48 Alicia Drive, Lot 24 Eaglewood Mobile Home Park:

2 counts first-degree murder

2 counts first-degree kidnapping

2 counts felony conspiracy

The suspects were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. As of early Thursday morning, they were awaiting a first court appearance.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office approximately 80 law enforcement officers assisted during the execution of the search warrants and arrests. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force; Robeson County Major Crimes Division; Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agents; Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Deputies; Lumberton Police Department SWAT and Detectives; Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT; Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were all involved in the search warrant execution.

The sheriff’s office said there is further investigation with possibly more arrests to come. If anyone has any information on this investigation please contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force at 910-671-3100.