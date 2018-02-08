Bill fixing North Carolina’s class-size challenge loaded up

By Published:
General Assembly (CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have offered wide-ranging legislation that fixes anticipated class-size challenges in the public schools next fall, but it’s loaded with other provisions that give Democrats heartburn.

A bill negotiated by House and Senate GOP leaders unveiled Thursday would require classes in kindergarten through third grade to meet lower averages by the 2021-22 school year. The legislature also located $61 million to help districts pay for music, art and physical education teachers.

But the measure also would divert $57 million to be paid by utility companies wanting to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to public schools, instead of using it for environmental and economic projects as Gov. Roy Cooper’s office wanted. It also would rework a combined ethics and elections board that the Supreme Court struck down last month.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s