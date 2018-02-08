Dry today, but more rain in store for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wet February day didn’t feel or look much like February on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and heavy rain moving through. A cold front however, will move through in the early morning hours of Thursday and drop temperatures closer to normal for a couple days. The weekend will again warm up, but will also have good rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Before the rain came in the afternoon, temperatures soared into the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon. The Triangle made it up to 65 while Fayetteville reach 71. The average high this time of year is 54 and we will actually be just below that on Thursday.

Sunshine and dry weather will be back Thursday and Friday, but another system will bring a good chance of showers this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 51; after a morning low of 36.

Friday will bring increasing clouds, and a chance of showers after sunset. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 30.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 67; after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a few early showers. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9