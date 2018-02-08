Duke’s famous Krzyzewskiville to reopen after flu closure

By Published:
An empty K-Ville (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University officials plan to reopen Krzyzewskiville at 7 p.m. Friday to students camping out for tickets to the upcoming UNC-Duke game.

Officials had closed the elite university’s fan shantytown Jan. 31 amid concerns over the rapid spread of the flu through the student body.

“Everyone was so sick throughout K-Ville,” recalled senior Sanjukta Santra after the closure was announced. She said she had the flu herself.

While Duke officials are allowing the tradition to resume, they emphasized that anyone who feels sick will be encouraged to return to a residence hall without penalty.

If flu transmission ticks up again, the closure could be reinstated, officials said.

The Tar Heels will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3 at 8:15 p.m.

EARLIER: Duke’s famous Krzyzewskiville emptied over flu fears

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s