Duke’s famous Krzyzewskiville to reopen after flu closure



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University officials plan to reopen Krzyzewskiville at 7 p.m. Friday to students camping out for tickets to the upcoming UNC-Duke game.

Officials had closed the elite university’s fan shantytown Jan. 31 amid concerns over the rapid spread of the flu through the student body.

“Everyone was so sick throughout K-Ville,” recalled senior Sanjukta Santra after the closure was announced. She said she had the flu herself.

While Duke officials are allowing the tradition to resume, they emphasized that anyone who feels sick will be encouraged to return to a residence hall without penalty.

If flu transmission ticks up again, the closure could be reinstated, officials said.

The Tar Heels will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3 at 8:15 p.m.

