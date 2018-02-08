Durham man attempted to sexually assault elderly woman during break-in, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said he broke into a woman’s home on Valleydale Drive on Jan. 29 and attempted to sexually assault her.

Tyrell Alexander, 25, of Freeman Road in Durham is charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.

An investigation revealed Alexander entered the woman’s home through an unlocked bedroom window and attempted to sexually assault the vicitm, who is in her 70s, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant says he put a pillow case over the victim’s head, attempted to sexually assault her and licked her toes against her will.

The victim told investigators the suspect identified himself as a “Peeping Tom” and stole her purse and phone before fleeing the home.

A warrant says the suspect told the victim to not contact police.

He was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

