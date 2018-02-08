Fayetteville gas station assault leaves 73-year-old in critical condition, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying two persons of interest who may be able to help identify assault suspects who left a 73-year-old man in critical condition.

On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the suspects physically assaulted the victim at the Kangaroo Gas Station at 1208 Bragg Boulevard, police said.

The victim was transported to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill where he is listed in critical condition.

Fayetteville police released surveillence images of the persons of interest.

The persons of interest are believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this assault or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: