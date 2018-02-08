Frontier announces flights to 6 new destinations from RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Frontier Airlines announced six new routes at RDU International Airport Thursday morning.

Frontier will now have flights to:

  • Buffalo – begins April 11
  • Houston – begins April 8
  • Milwaukee – begins April 8
  • New Orleans – begins April 9
  • San Antonio – begins April 9
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico – begins April 11

Frontier is offering $29 intro rates on the new routes.

The airline is now the second-largest carrier at RDU by number of destinations serviced – 15.

“The greater Raleigh and Durham communities continue to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy,” said Tyri Squires, vice president of marketing for Frontier.

All will be served on new A-320 aircraft.

Frontier said this is the largest addition of new cities at RDU since 2007.

